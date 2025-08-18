Hinduja Group to invest $4bn in renewable energy
The Hinduja Group is going all in on renewables, aiming to grow its clean energy capacity from 3GW to over 10GW by 2030.
They're putting $3-4 billion into solar, wind, hybrid projects, and battery storage—most of their current power comes from solar.
The goal? Make green energy a much bigger part of India's future.
Hybrid projects and coal plant expansion
Hinduja isn't just building more solar farms—they're adding hybrid projects with batteries that could store power for up to 8 hours in the future.
Pumped hydro is under consideration as part of Hinduja's expansion plans.
They're also expanding their Vizag coal plant but say it's about balancing reliable supply while shifting toward renewables.
EV charging stations powered by green energy
To connect clean energy with daily life, the group is powering up EV charging stations using renewables and has acquired companies in India and the UK for fast and slow chargers.
Their e-buses run on pay-per-kilometer contracts, and digital tools help them run things smarter—so green power isn't just a buzzword; it's actually hitting the streets.