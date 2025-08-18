Indian Oil to produce SAF by end-2024: What is it
Indian Oil is gearing up to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at its Panipat refinery by December 2025.
With a planned output of 35,000 tons a year, the company will help India hit its target of blending at least 1% SAF into jet fuel for international flights starting in 2027—a figure set to double by 2028.
SAF will be made from used cooking oil
The cool part? This SAF will be made from used cooking oil collected from hotels and restaurants.
It can be mixed with regular jet fuel, helping airlines cut carbon emissions and meet global aviation standards.
Even though it's about three times pricier than normal jet fuel, government rules mean airlines will need it anyway.
Indian Oil also plans to export SAF
Once domestic needs are covered, Indian Oil plans to export any extra SAF it makes.
With special certification and a steady supply chain in place, the company is positioning itself as India's go-to source for greener aviation fuel—while also helping the country stay on track with international climate commitments.