Hinduja Housing Finance appoints Vivek Kannan CEO after Sachin Pillai
Business
Hinduja Housing Finance just announced Vivek Kannan as its new CEO on Friday.
He steps in after Sachin Pillai stepped down as managing director on October 29 and will continue on the company's board as a non-executive director.
Kannan has been with the company since 2020 and was previously chief operating officer.
Dheeraj G Hinduja backs Vivek Kannan
With more than 20 years in financial services, Kannan is seen as a strong pick to lead the company's next phase of growth.
Chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja shared his confidence that Kannan's leadership will boost the company's capabilities and create long-term value for customers and stakeholders.
The move signals a focus on strengthening the company's market presence and driving sustainable growth.