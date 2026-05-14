Hindustan Aeronautics Limited posts ₹4,196cr Q4 profit, revenue nearly ₹13,942cr Business May 14, 2026

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) just posted a 5.5% jump in profit for the fourth quarter of FY2026, reaching ₹4,196 crore, way up from last year and more than double what they made last quarter.

Revenue also edged up by 2% year-over-year to nearly ₹13,942 crore.