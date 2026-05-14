Hindustan Aeronautics Limited posts ₹4,196cr Q4 profit, revenue nearly ₹13,942cr
Business
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) just posted a 5.5% jump in profit for the fourth quarter of FY2026, reaching ₹4,196 crore, way up from last year and more than double what they made last quarter.
Revenue also edged up by 2% year-over-year to nearly ₹13,942 crore.
HAL FY profit ₹9,116cr dividend ₹35
For the full year, HAL's profit rose 9% to ₹9,116 crore and revenue grew almost 7%.
Even with margin pressures (EBITDA margins slipped to 36.3%), HAL still announced an interim dividend of ₹35 per share earlier this year, a nice bonus for shareholders despite some financial headwinds.