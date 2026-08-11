Hindustan Copper posts Q1 consolidated net profit ₹352.61cr, income ₹953.60cr
Business
Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) just posted a consolidated net profit of ₹352.61 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, more than double what it made last year at this time.
Its total income also shot up to ₹953.60 crore, showing the company's strong growth this quarter.
Hindustan Copper targets 12.2Mt by 2030
Looking ahead, HCL wants to boost its annual ore production to 12.2 million tons by 2030.
HCL is reopening other closed mines in Jharkhand, acquiring new mines in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and even exploring opportunities in Chile.
With rising demand for copper (thanks to more renewable energy projects and electric vehicles), HCL is gearing up for a busy future.