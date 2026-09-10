Hindustan Unilever repositions Horlicks aiming at ₹7,000cr mainstream protein market
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is giving Horlicks a fresh new spin, aiming at India's massive ₹7,000 crore protein market.
Instead of just fitness fans, they're now focusing on regular folks who want better nutrition in their daily lives.
Rajneet Kohli, Executive Director-Foods at HUL, shared that this shift is part of their plan to make nutrition more mainstream and appealing.
HUL expands food and beverage lineup
Horlicks is moving from a health drink to a lifestyle nutrition brand for all ages, tackling common hurdles like taste worries and confusion about protein needs.
HUL is also rolling out ready-to-drink versions of Horlicks and Boost, bringing Bru into cold coffee, and launching Kissan chutneys, all matching the trend toward health and convenience.
With foods making up 22% of HUL's revenue, these changes are set to play a big role in their future strategy.