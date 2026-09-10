Hindustan Unilever repositions Horlicks aiming at ₹7,000cr mainstream protein market

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is giving Horlicks a fresh new spin, aiming at India's massive ₹7,000 crore protein market.

Instead of just fitness fans, they're now focusing on regular folks who want better nutrition in their daily lives.

Rajneet Kohli, Executive Director-Foods at HUL, shared that this shift is part of their plan to make nutrition more mainstream and appealing.