Next Article
Hindustan Unilever shares dip slightly in early trade
Hindustan Unilever's stock slipped just 0.23% to ₹2,511.90 on Wednesday, even though the company posted solid financial results for the year ending March 2025.
Annual revenue climbed to ₹63,121 crore—so the fundamentals are looking good.
Annual profit crosses ₹10,000 crore mark
Despite a tiny drop in share price, HUL actually grew its yearly profit to ₹10,679 crore and bumped up earnings per share too.
Quarterly numbers were steady—revenue nudged up while profit dipped slightly—but overall, the company is still delivering.
Healthy balance sheet and upcoming CEO
With zero debt and assets worth ₹79,880 crore, HUL is financially healthy.
The board meets July 31 to review fresh results as CEO Rohit Jawa prepares to step down.
Plus, shareholders get a final dividend of ₹24 per share—a nice bonus if you're invested.