Hitachi Energy India shares see morning boost

Net profit increased significantly to ₹383 crore this year. The board is proposing a higher dividend—₹6 per share versus last year's ₹4—which signals confidence and rewards shareholders. If you're watching midcap stocks or thinking about investing, this kind of performance stands out.

Strong Q4 numbers and order backlog

Q4 saw revenue up 11.1% and profit up 62%. Orders shot up by 56%, pushing the backlog to a hefty ₹19,246 crore—meaning plenty of work (and potential income) ahead.

Improved operating margins and earnings per share also point to smart management and efficient operations.