Hindustan Zinc Q4 fiscal 2026 profits jump 68% to ₹5,033cr

Hindustan Zinc declares ₹11 interim dividend

The company announced an interim dividend of ₹11 per share for fiscal 2027 (so if you're a shareholder by April 30, you're in luck).

On top of that, Hindustan Zinc hit record highs in mined and refined metal production and managed to cut production costs to $903 per ton.

Silver output also got a boost, up 11% this quarter, which helped keep the good vibes going for both the company and its investors.