Hindustan Zinc Q4 fiscal 2026 profits jump 68% to ₹5,033cr
Business
Hindustan Zinc's stock popped nearly 5% this week after the company reported a standout fourth quarter for fiscal 2026.
Profits jumped 68% from last year, hitting ₹5,033 crore, while revenue climbed 49% to ₹13,544 crore.
Basically, investors were pretty happy with how things turned out.
Hindustan Zinc declares ₹11 interim dividend
The company announced an interim dividend of ₹11 per share for fiscal 2027 (so if you're a shareholder by April 30, you're in luck).
On top of that, Hindustan Zinc hit record highs in mined and refined metal production and managed to cut production costs to $903 per ton.
Silver output also got a boost, up 11% this quarter, which helped keep the good vibes going for both the company and its investors.