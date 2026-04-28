Hindustan Zinc to add 3 metals after acquiring monazite block
Hindustan Zinc is gearing up to add three more metals to its lineup in the next five years, spreading across 10 new mineral sites.
Their recent grab of a monazite-rich block in Uttar Pradesh is a major step, especially as India looks to boost its own supply for things like EVs and battery and EV manufacturers: areas hit hard by China's export restrictions.
Arun Mishra outlines metals strategy
CEO Arun Mishra shared that exploration should kick off by August if all approvals come through.
The company isn't stopping at rare earths: they're also eyeing copper and gold to support India's growing needs in defense and clean energy, with potash and tungsten among the blocks already acquired.
Mishra also pointed out how silver remains super important thanks to its use in advanced tech, hinting that Hindustan Zinc wants to stay ahead as demand keeps rising.