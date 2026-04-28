Hindustan Zinc to add 3 metals after acquiring monazite block

Arun Mishra outlines metals strategy

CEO Arun Mishra shared that exploration should kick off by August if all approvals come through.

The company isn't stopping at rare earths: they're also eyeing copper and gold to support India's growing needs in defense and clean energy, with potash and tungsten among the blocks already acquired.

Mishra also pointed out how silver remains super important thanks to its use in advanced tech, hinting that Hindustan Zinc wants to stay ahead as demand keeps rising.