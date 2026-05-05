Hindustan Zinc to help India cut critical minerals imports Business May 05, 2026

Hindustan Zinc is stepping up to help India cut back on importing critical minerals like tungsten, potash, and rare earth elements.

Chair Priya Agarwal Hebbar put it simply: "India has a task at hand - reducing its heavy dependency on imports for all critical minerals. Your company is in an excellent position to lead this effort."

The company is moving beyond just zinc and silver, aiming to support India's industrial growth by building up resources at home.