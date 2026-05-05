Hindustan Zinc to help India cut critical minerals imports
Hindustan Zinc is stepping up to help India cut back on importing critical minerals like tungsten, potash, and rare earth elements.
Chair Priya Agarwal Hebbar put it simply: "India has a task at hand - reducing its heavy dependency on imports for all critical minerals. Your company is in an excellent position to lead this effort."
The company is moving beyond just zinc and silver, aiming to support India's industrial growth by building up resources at home.
Zinc Parks targets cleaner zinc alloys
To make this happen, Hindustan Zinc is investing in tech upgrades and teaming up with global partners to find more local mineral sources.
Its Zinc Parks project in Rajasthan, built with Tripura Group and CMR Green Technologies, is set to become India's first hub for zinc-based manufacturing.
The goal? Produce cleaner zinc alloys, boost collaboration between small businesses and big companies, and give domestic manufacturing a real shot in the arm.