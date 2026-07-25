Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹5000cr in fiscal 2027, 80% upgrades
Business
Hindustan Zinc is investing ₹5,000 crore in fiscal 2027 to ramp up mining and kick off fresh projects.
CEO Arun Misra shared that most of this money, about 80%, will go into upgrading existing sites, while the rest is saved for some new ideas still under wraps.
Hindustan Zinc posts quarterly profit ₹5469cr
CFO Amit Gupta says the company will mostly use its own cash reserves for this big spend, thanks to strong profits and steady zinc prices.
In fact, profits more than doubled last quarter to ₹5,469 crore as production picked up.
Even with global tensions, zinc demand in Europe and India has stayed solid, and the company feels good about where zinc and silver prices are headed next.