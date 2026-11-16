Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹80,000cr to nearly double capacity
Hindustan Zinc (part of Vedanta Group) is gearing up for a huge upgrade, planning to almost double its capacity over the next three to five years by investing ₹80,000 crore.
This big move is part of its HZL 2.0 Growth Program and will see major upgrades at its Debari zinc smelter.
Hindustan Zinc expands mining milling smelting
The company's adding more mining, milling, smelting, and refining power, including a new silver refinery and extra zinc and lead facilities.
With India's steel industry set for massive growth by 2030, this expansion helps Hindustan Zinc keep up with rising demand from steel and infrastructure sectors.
It's all about staying ahead as India builds bigger and faster.