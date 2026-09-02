Hiranandani-backed Yotta Data Services plans $1.5 billion IPO early 2027
Yotta Data Services, backed by the Hiranandani Group, is gearing up for a $1.5 billion IPO in early 2027.
CEO Sunil Gupta says the funds will help pay off debt and boost its cloud infrastructure with more NVIDIA GPUs.
Since it has already raised a big chunk through pre-IPO fundraising, the final IPO size might be a bit smaller than first expected.
Yotta explores partner GPU financing models
Yotta is riding the wave of India's rising status as an AI hub; thanks to GPU shortages and power issues in the US and Europe, global clients are turning to India for data solutions.
Last month's $150 million funding bumped Yotta's value to ₹37,000 ($3.9 billion), making it India's top NVIDIA-powered AI provider.
The company is also exploring financing structures under which partners would purchase GPUs through special-purpose vehicles, share revenue generated by the chips, and eventually transfer ownership to Yotta after four to five years.