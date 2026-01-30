Hitachi Energy to invest ₹2,000 crore in India
Hitachi Energy is putting ₹2,000 crore into expanding its manufacturing in India over three to four years, while the company said data centers and AI are contributing to higher electricity demand.
Announced at India Energy Week 2026, this move highlights how tech growth is reshaping what India needs from its power grid.
Plans for new factory in Vadodara
The plan includes a big upgrade at their Mysuru plant and a new factory in Vadodara designed with sustainability at its core and expected to be certified as a green building.
Hitachi Energy says all their Indian sites already run on renewable energy—a target they hit ahead of schedule.
Plus, they'll be exporting high-tech parts to places like the UAE and Indonesia while supporting local power projects too.
Data centers are like factories
If you're interested in tech or clean energy—or just want to know where future jobs might pop up—this investment connects all those dots.
As N Venu put it: "Data centers are like factories. The input is energy and the output is AI,"
So as digital life grows in India, so do opportunities for fresh talent and sustainable innovation.