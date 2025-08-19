Next Article
Hitachi Energy's stock dips despite record annual sales, profits
Hitachi Energy India's stock dropped 1.21% to ₹19,535 on Tuesday, despite the company posting record-high annual sales and profits—sales for FY25 jumped to ₹6,384 crore and profits more than doubled to ₹383 crore compared to last year.
Quarterly numbers weren't as bright
The catch: quarterly numbers weren't as bright. Sales and profit both fell between March and June 2025, making investors cautious.
Even with a healthy balance sheet (no debt and assets nearly doubled), recent ups and downs have kept analysts neutral on the stock.
How markets react
If you're tracking midcap stocks or just curious about how markets react, this is a reminder that strong yearly growth can be overshadowed by short-term slowdowns—and that's something investors watch closely.