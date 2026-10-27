Hitachi Ventures ramps up focus on India's deep tech startups
Hitachi Ventures, the investment arm of Japan's Hitachi, is ramping up its focus on India's deep tech scene: think AI, clean energy, and next-generation manufacturing.
Even with high startup prices and some uncertainty around exits, they see India as a must-watch market.
As Wolfgang Seibold from Hitachi Ventures put it, getting involved in India's unique startup ecosystem is key to finding the best opportunities.
Hitachi Ventures appointed Radhika Ananth MD
To step things up, Hitachi Ventures brought Radhika Ananth on board as its managing director, India investments, last year.
They've already backed five startups, including Ema AI and Scimplify.
Energy is another big theme for them, especially green hydrogen and making power grids more resilient.
In defense, they're eyeing tech that can work for both civilian and military use because defense companies can become primarily national plays because of their strategic importance, and because of restrictions and considerations around foreign capital if they eventually look to list on public markets.