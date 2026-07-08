Hitesh Joshi pilots Ragini AI to drive GIC Re growth
Business
Hitesh Joshi just took charge as GIC Re's new chief and is steering the company toward smarter, tech-driven growth.
He is piloting Ragini, an AI assistant designed to pull useful insights from company data: think of it as a digital brain that keeps things secure while making work easier.
GIC Re targets 40% overseas share
Joshi wants GIC Re back in international markets lost after 2020, aiming to boost overseas business from 25% to 40% within five to seven years.
He's also focused on growing life reinsurance (currently under five percent) and balancing risk by expanding into areas like energy, agriculture, cyber insurance, and parametric coverage, all powered by better catastrophe modeling and a push for sustainable growth.