H&M's beauty line launch in India is set for October
H&M is rolling out its new beauty line in India on October 2, right as it celebrates 10 years in the country.
Expect over 200 products—think locally produced makeup, fragrances, and globally sourced beauty tools—available both in stores and online.
The collection will focus on quality and inclusivity
H&M says the collection is all about quality, inclusivity, and helping you express your style—plus, it's their way of joining India's booming beauty scene.
The brand aims to make its mark in India's beauty scene
This move lets H&M go beyond just clothes and compete with established beauty brands in India.
By mixing local products with international finds—and using its strong store network—the brand hopes to stand out in India's fast-growing personal care market.