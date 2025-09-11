Amazon, ICICI Bank refresh credit card with lower forex markup
Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank are renewing and enhancing their co-branded credit card, used by over 5 million customers since its launch in 2018.
Starting October 11, 2025, the card will offer a much lower forex markup on international spends—down from 3.5% to just 1.99%—making it friendlier for globetrotters and online shoppers alike.
Earn unlimited cashback on Amazon purchases, travel bookings
Prime members get 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon purchases (excluding Gold Coins), while non-Prime users get 3%.
The same rates now apply to flight and hotel bookings made via Amazon Pay, so you earn rewards whether you're shopping or planning your next trip.
A solid pick for anyone looking for rewarding credit card
There's still no joining or annual fee for this card.
With the reduced forex charges and expanded cashback benefits, it's a pretty solid pick for anyone looking for a flexible, rewarding credit card that fits both daily life and travel plans.