Amazon, ICICI Bank refresh credit card with lower forex markup Business Sep 11, 2025

Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank are renewing and enhancing their co-branded credit card, used by over 5 million customers since its launch in 2018.

Starting October 11, 2025, the card will offer a much lower forex markup on international spends—down from 3.5% to just 1.99%—making it friendlier for globetrotters and online shoppers alike.