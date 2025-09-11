Adani Power wins ₹21,000cr thermal plant order

Adani will handle everything—designing, building, financing, owning and running the plant—using coal secured through India's SHAKTI Policy. They're aiming to get it up and running within five years.

Fifth big order in a year

This is Adani Power's fifth big order in a year, pushing its total new capacity to 7,200MW.

The company already runs 18.15GW across 12 plants and has set its sights on hitting nearly 42GW by 2032.

Investors noticed too: after the announcement, Adani Power's stock jumped 2%, adding to an impressive year-to-date gain of over 18%.