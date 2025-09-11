Adani Power wins ₹21,000cr thermal plant order
Adani Power just scored a huge win—a ₹21,000 crore deal to build a 1,600MW thermal power plant in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh.
The project was awarded in two phases (both at ₹5.838 per kWh), with the latest green light coming on Thursday, according to the company's filing.
Coal secured through India's SHAKTI policy
Adani will handle everything—designing, building, financing, owning and running the plant—using coal secured through India's SHAKTI Policy.
They're aiming to get it up and running within five years.
Fifth big order in a year
This is Adani Power's fifth big order in a year, pushing its total new capacity to 7,200MW.
The company already runs 18.15GW across 12 plants and has set its sights on hitting nearly 42GW by 2032.
Investors noticed too: after the announcement, Adani Power's stock jumped 2%, adding to an impressive year-to-date gain of over 18%.