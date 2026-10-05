Honda partners with Tata Technologies to cut India costs 20%
Business
Honda is switching gears in India, aiming to cut costs by 20% and develop new cars much faster.
After EV-related losses that it expects to reach more than $12 billion, Honda is moving away from going it alone and joining forces with Tata Technologies to stay competitive and make their cars more affordable.
Tata halves Honda India development time
Tata Technologies will design new models just for India, helping Honda cut development time from five years down to about two and a half.
Starting in 2028, expect a new sub-4-meter SUV and a midsize SUV built around what Indian drivers actually want, part of Honda's push to win back fans in the growing local market.