Honeywell Technologies to pursue physical AI for $1B India revenue
Business
Honeywell Technologies is aiming to pull in $1 billion from its Indian business within the next 2 to 3 years.
Their big plan? Leaning into "physical AI": basically, blending their hardware and software know-how with artificial intelligence.
Honeywell expects its Indian operations to reach $1 billion in revenue in 2 to 3 years.
Honeywell invests in digital and sustainability
Alongside physical AI, Honeywell is investing in digital tools like cloud computing, data analytics, and cybersecurity to make operations smoother.
They're also putting effort into sustainability by using energy-efficient solutions and greener practices, hoping to shrink their carbon footprint while staying innovative.