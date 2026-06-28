Hong Kong posts $44 billion 5-year share-sale high on AI Business Jun 28, 2026

Hong Kong just hit its highest share sale numbers in five years, raking in $44 billion during the first half of 2026, a solid 29% jump from last year.

This happened even though the Hang Seng Index dropped and new listings faced threats of slowing.

The surge was mostly powered by investor excitement around artificial intelligence (AI), with big offerings from companies like Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. leading the way.