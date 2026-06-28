Hong Kong posts $44 billion 5-year share-sale high on AI
Hong Kong just hit its highest share sale numbers in five years, raking in $44 billion during the first half of 2026, a solid 29% jump from last year.
This happened even though the Hang Seng Index dropped and new listings faced threats of slowing.
The surge was mostly powered by investor excitement around artificial intelligence (AI), with big offerings from companies like Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. leading the way.
Asia sees AI IPO surge
AI isn't just a Hong Kong thing: across Asia, deals tied to AI are booming.
Hong Kong has become a hotspot for AI-focused companies looking to grow, with CATL raising $5 billion and more major IPOs lined up from firms like Luxshare Precision and Baidu's chip unit Kunlunxin.
Meanwhile, giants like SK Hynix are eyeing huge US listings, showing just how much investor hype there is for anything AI right now.