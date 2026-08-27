Hong Kong private home prices slip 0.5% in July 2026
Business
Hong Kong's private home prices slipped by 0.5% in July 2026 after a small bump in June.
While this hints at a pause after recent gains, prices are still up 7.3% so far this year and have climbed 12.8% since hitting their lowest point in March 2025.
Hong Kong buyers retreat, realtors optimistic
The slowdown comes as fewer people are buying, thanks to shaky stock markets and stricter investment rules from mainland China.
Still, realtors see this as just a short break, with steady demand from mainland professionals and improving market vibes helping keep things afloat, even as the city's famously pricey homes got cheaper in July.