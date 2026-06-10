Hoola Health raises $5 million to expand to 35 clinics

Hoola launches pediatric dental, upgrades tech

The company isn't just adding locations: they're also rolling out pediatric dental care and upgrading their tech for smoother health records and vaccination tracking.

Founded in 2024 by Deeksha Senguttuvan, Hoola has already helped over 20,000 families.

Senguttuvan says there's a real need for reliable community clinics: "Paediatric care in India has been fragmented for too long - parents struggling to find clinics they can trust, and doctors without the infrastructure to deliver the care they're trained to give. For everyday needs like vaccinations and consultations, parents don't want to navigate a hospital - they want a capable clinic close to home, one that earns their trust and feels genuinely warm. This fundraise lets us do that at scale."