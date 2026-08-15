Horizon Industrial Parks leads 5 IPOs to raise 5,499.32 cr

Next week is shaping up to be a big one for India's IPO scene: five companies are set to raise ₹5,499.32 crore between August 17 and 21.

Horizon Industrial Parks leads the pack with a massive ₹2,600 crore target (that's almost half the total).

The lineup also features Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, Shankesh Jewellers, Sunshine Pictures, and Gaja Alternative Asset Management.