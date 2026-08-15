Horizon Industrial Parks leads 5 IPOs to raise 5,499.32 cr
Next week is shaping up to be a big one for India's IPO scene: five companies are set to raise ₹5,499.32 crore between August 17 and 21.
Horizon Industrial Parks leads the pack with a massive ₹2,600 crore target (that's almost half the total).
The lineup also features Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, Shankesh Jewellers, Sunshine Pictures, and Gaja Alternative Asset Management.
IPO schedule: opening dates price bands
Horizon Industrial Parks and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart open their IPOs on August 17 with price bands of ₹57-60 and ₹190-201 per share; both close on August 19.
Shankesh Jewellers and Sunshine Pictures follow on August 18, while Gaja Alternative Asset Management opens on August 19 and wraps up on August 21.
Plus, keep an eye out for Shiprocket (₹1,617.48 crore) debuting on August 19 and Dhoot Transmission (₹3,066.89 crore) listing on August 17.