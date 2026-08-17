Horizon Industrial Parks opens IPO priced ₹57-60 through August 19
Business
Horizon Industrial Parks, backed by Blackstone, just opened its IPO for subscription and it's running through August 19.
Shares are priced between ₹57 and ₹60, and if you're thinking of investing, the minimum entry is one lot (250 shares), which comes to ₹15,000 at the top price.
Horizon Industrial Parks raised ₹1,167.8cr
Before opening to the public, Horizon raised ₹1,167.8 crore from 54 anchor investors like Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Global. The company plans to use this cash mainly to pay down debt.
As India's largest industrial and logistics infrastructure developer, with 45 assets across 10 cities, it is aiming for a strong market debut: allotment results drop on August 20, with listing set for August 24.