Horlicks launches 24g protein sachets with 4g prebiotic fiber
Business
Horlicks just dropped a new protein powder aimed at everyday folks, not just gym buffs.
Each serving gives you 24gm of protein plus 4gm of prebiotic fiber, packed into single-serve sachets, easy to grab and go.
Fermented yeast protein has PDCAAS 1.0
You can pick from chocolate, coffee, or unflavored options at retail outlets and select online platforms in India.
Made from fermented yeast protein (with all nine essential amino acids), it's got a top-tier PDCAAS score of 1.0 for quality and digestibility.
It's also lactose-free, with inulin for gut health and papain to help break down the protein.
As Rajneet Kohli, Executive Director, Foods at HUL, puts it, "Life is a gym," so this is about making nutrition part of your daily routine, not just for athletes.