Horowitz Andreessen Academy backed by $42 million trains 16-22-year-olds in AI
An independent business called the Horowitz Andreessen Academy is based in San Francisco, and it's all about helping 16- to 22-year-olds dive into artificial intelligence.
Backed by $42 million (mostly from big-name investors), the academy encourages students to build AI models and will not require traditional teaching credentials from instructors, who will be tech figures with real-world experience.
One-year fellowship begins fall 2027
Starting fall 2027, students can join a one-year fellowship that blends tech with humanities and focuses on hands-on projects.
The academy has teamed up with over 40 companies like Shopify and Databricks for internships and job opportunities.
There's also a $5,000 travel budget for each student, plus extra support from Google, Meta, and OpenAI, so you'll get plenty of face time with industry experts while prepping for an AI career.