Hospital stocks surge up to 5% on CGHS rates revision

Investors optimistic about reimbursement rates

This is the first major CGHS price hike in over a decade. For hospitals, it means better reimbursement rates and more incentive to offer cashless treatment.

Accredited hospitals will get standard rates; non-accredited ones will get about 15% less.

Investors are upbeat too—hospitals with lots of CGHS patients like Yatharth and Max could see real gains.