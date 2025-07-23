How AI is driving up electricity prices across the US Business Jul 23, 2025

PJM Interconnection, which keeps the lights on for 13 states and DC, is raising its capacity prices to $329.17 per megawatt-day for 2026-27—a noticeable jump from last year's $269.92.

The main reason? AI data centers are using way more electricity, pushing total payments to power generators to a record $16.1 billion.