SpaceX warns investors Elon Musk might enter US politics
SpaceX just let investors know that Elon Musk might jump back into US politics, flagging this as a risk in documents for a new insider share sale.
With the company possibly hitting a $400 billion valuation, the warning implies that Musk's political moves could affect leadership stability and investor trust.
Musk has already spent big on politics
Musk has already spent big on politics—about $300 million backing Republicans in 2020—and even started his own party after splitting with Trump.
If he gets more involved politically, it could potentially mean extra scrutiny from regulators and make it harder for him to juggle SpaceX's rapid growth.
Investors are concerned about how Musk balances his ambitions in both arenas.
