Coca-Cola's India sales dip, CEO optimistic about future
Coca-Cola's sales in India slipped in Q2 2023, mainly because the monsoon showed up early and tensions with Pakistan shook things up.
Even so, CEO James Quincey says he's still optimistic about India's future for the brand.
Monsoon, Pakistan issue affect Coca-Cola's numbers
Just as summer drink season was heating up, unexpected rain and cross-border issues cooled things off.
These challenges led to a 5% decline in Asia Pacific volumes—mostly thanks to India—while global numbers dipped by 1%.
What Coca-Cola is doing to bounce back
Coca-Cola is rolling out local promos like Thums Up with Biryani and Maaza for festivals to win back fans.
Their digital ordering network now reaches over a million stores across India, and a new partnership with Jubilant Bhartia Group aims to boost bottling power despite these short-term bumps.
