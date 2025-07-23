Coca-Cola's India sales dip, CEO optimistic about future

Just as summer drink season was heating up, unexpected rain and cross-border issues cooled things off. These challenges led to a 5% decline in Asia Pacific volumes—mostly thanks to India—while global numbers dipped by 1%.

What Coca-Cola is doing to bounce back

Coca-Cola is rolling out local promos like Thums Up with Biryani and Maaza for festivals to win back fans.

Their digital ordering network now reaches over a million stores across India, and a new partnership with Jubilant Bhartia Group aims to boost bottling power despite these short-term bumps.

```