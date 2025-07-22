India, UK to sign major trade deal on July 24
India and the UK are about to sign a big trade agreement in London on July 24, during PM Modi's visit.
The deal will gradually scrap tariffs on most UK exports and many Indian imports over the next decade.
Expect cheaper prices on things like Indian textiles and leather, plus UK whisky, gin, cars, cosmetics, and medical devices.
Deal expected to boost India-UK trade
This agreement could seriously boost India-UK trade—from $21.3 billion last year to a projected $120 billion by 2030.
It opens up new opportunities for small businesses with simpler customs rules and gives UK companies access to India's massive government contracts market.
Plus, it makes it easier for professionals to work between both countries and adds stronger protections for digital trade—so everything from data flows to copyrights gets an upgrade.