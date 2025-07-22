India, UK to sign major trade deal on July 24

Deal expected to boost India-UK trade

This agreement could seriously boost India-UK trade—from $21.3 billion last year to a projected $120 billion by 2030.

It opens up new opportunities for small businesses with simpler customs rules and gives UK companies access to India's massive government contracts market.

Plus, it makes it easier for professionals to work between both countries and adds stronger protections for digital trade—so everything from data flows to copyrights gets an upgrade.