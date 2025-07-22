'Can refute all accusations...': Klaus Schwab on WEF rankings report
Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has denied new allegations that he manipulated WEF rankings and mishandled funds.
"I am in a position to refute all the accusations brought up against me," he said in response to a report published on July 20.
These claims surfaced after an independent law firm's investigation for the WEF board.
Report details
The report accused Schwab of delaying the 2017 Global Competitiveness Report to please India's Prime Minister Modi and holding back improvements in the UK's ranking during Brexit talks.
It also flagged around $1 million in questionable expenses by Schwab and his wife.
Schwab resigned in April
Schwab, now 87, resigned suddenly in April amid these allegations.
The WEF is currently led by interim chair Peter Brabeck-Letmathe while they search for a new leader.
The full investigation is expected to wrap up by late August 2023.