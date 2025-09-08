How AI is reshaping ad campaigns in India's FMCG sector

India's $230 billion FMCG industry is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to make advertising smarter and more cost-effective. As digital habits grow and economic conditions tighten budgets, brands are using AI to plan campaigns, create content, and connect with people in more personal ways.

Brands like Godrej and HUL are using AI to optimize Godrej Consumer Products runs ad campaigns in 20 countries with just a small team by using tools like Lightbox and MASH for creative work and media planning.

Hindustan Unilever's Sangam platform now plans media in five days instead of 25, shifting focus from old-school TV ads to digital spaces like OTT apps and social media.

Mondelez and Pidilite are going hyper-personalized with their campaigns Pidilite's KwikGPT campaign uses AI to suggest product ideas instantly.

Mondelez India amped up personalization with its Cadbury Silk campaign—using generative AI to make over half a million custom videos.

In 2022, they even had an AI version of Shah Rukh Khan promote local shops at scale.