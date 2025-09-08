Tata Motors's stock rises 2% despite dip in quarterly profit

Annual performance and shareholder returns

Looking at the bigger picture, Tata Motors's annual revenue in FY25 edged up slightly to ₹4.39 lakh crore, with a solid net profit of ₹22,991 crore—showing steady performance over the year despite recent bumps.

The company is holding a virtual meeting for investors on September 12 and recently announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share, sticking with its shareholder-friendly approach.