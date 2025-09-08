SpiceJet's stock tanks 5% after airline posts net loss

Target price cut, earnings forecasts lowered

The airline pointed to tough challenges like global tensions, restricted airspace on some routes, and supply chain delays keeping planes grounded.

After these results, analysts at Nuvama cut SpiceJet's target price to ₹40 and lowered their earnings forecasts by 14%, warning recovery may be slow.

The stock hit a low of ₹32.60 and has lost more than half its value in just one year.