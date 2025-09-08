Next Article
SpiceJet's stock tanks 5% after airline posts net loss
SpiceJet's stock dropped over 5% on Monday after the airline posted a ₹234 crore net loss for April-June 2025, flipping from a ₹158 crore profit in the same period last year.
The main culprit? A sharp 36% dip in core revenue, now at ₹1,059.88 crore.
Target price cut, earnings forecasts lowered
The airline pointed to tough challenges like global tensions, restricted airspace on some routes, and supply chain delays keeping planes grounded.
After these results, analysts at Nuvama cut SpiceJet's target price to ₹40 and lowered their earnings forecasts by 14%, warning recovery may be slow.
The stock hit a low of ₹32.60 and has lost more than half its value in just one year.