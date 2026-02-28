How AI tool Anthropic is impacting India's IT sector
India's Nifty IT index dropped about 19.5-21% in February 2026—its sharpest fall since 2008—after Anthropic rolled out six new AI tools.
The move erased billions from the value of top Indian IT companies and left investors uneasy about what comes next.
Anthropic's rise vs Indian IT giants
Anthropic is now worth $380 billion, outpacing the combined value of TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra.
With Indian users seeing a huge 15x boost in productivity—especially in tech hubs like Maharashtra and Karnataka—the future of traditional outsourcing looks shaky.
More than 45% of AI-driven tasks here now target software jobs, making many wonder how India's IT giants will adapt to this new wave of automation.