How D2C jewelry brands are automating logistics this festive season

Giva teamed up with ClickPost to slash manual logistics work by 80%, cutting down tasks from hours to just under 30 minutes. CaratLane is also testing speedy delivery—getting jewelry to customers in just four to six hours in some cities—and has digitized nearly half its backend operations.

With the market booming, automation is becoming essential

With India's jewelry market set to jump from $91 billion this year (2025) to $146 billion by 2030, automation is becoming a must-have for premium brands.

It lets them scale up without hiring tons of new people and keeps things running smoothly—especially when everyone wants their bling in time for the holidays.