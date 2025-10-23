How D2C jewelry brands are automating logistics this festive season
This festive season, India's direct-to-consumer (D2C) jewelry brands are stepping up their game by automating logistics.
Instead of relying on extra temp workers like big marketplaces, these brands are using smart tech to handle the rush and get your orders out faster.
Brands like Giva and CaratLane are going all in
Giva teamed up with ClickPost to slash manual logistics work by 80%, cutting down tasks from hours to just under 30 minutes.
CaratLane is also testing speedy delivery—getting jewelry to customers in just four to six hours in some cities—and has digitized nearly half its backend operations.
With the market booming, automation is becoming essential
With India's jewelry market set to jump from $91 billion this year (2025) to $146 billion by 2030, automation is becoming a must-have for premium brands.
It lets them scale up without hiring tons of new people and keeps things running smoothly—especially when everyone wants their bling in time for the holidays.