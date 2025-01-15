What's the story

Divorce isn't just about splitting assets and untangling emotions—it also shakes up your insurance game.

Whether it's life, health, or property insurance, the impact of divorce on your policies can be just as complicated as the legal paperwork itself.

As relationships end, insurance becomes more than just a safety net—it's a battlefield. So, what happens to your coverage?

Let's dive into the fine print and guide you through this crucial, often-overlooked part of divorce in India.