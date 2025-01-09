What's the story

Commuting is more than just a journey from home to office — it's a daily grind that takes a toll on both time and wallets.

With soaring fuel prices and rising public transport fares, managing travel costs has become a tricky balancing act for Indian professionals. But don't worry — saving on your commute doesn't have to mean sacrificing comfort or safety.

From smart travel hacks to tech-driven solutions, here are proven strategies to cut commuting costs.