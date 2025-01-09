What's the story

Imagine turning to ancient healing remedies and having your health insurance foot the bill—sounds exciting, right? As Ayurveda regains popularity in India, health insurance providers are jumping on the bandwagon, offering policies that cover Ayurvedic treatments.

However, these new-age benefits often come with a tangle of fine print that leaves policyholders scratching their heads.

In this guide, we'll unravel the mysteries of Ayurveda coverage in health insurance and share smart tips to maximise your plan benefits.