Is your health insurance covering Ayurveda? Don't miss these tips
What's the story
Imagine turning to ancient healing remedies and having your health insurance foot the bill—sounds exciting, right? As Ayurveda regains popularity in India, health insurance providers are jumping on the bandwagon, offering policies that cover Ayurvedic treatments.
However, these new-age benefits often come with a tangle of fine print that leaves policyholders scratching their heads.
In this guide, we'll unravel the mysteries of Ayurveda coverage in health insurance and share smart tips to maximise your plan benefits.
Policy details
Check policy inclusions carefully
Be sure to read the fine print when choosing an insurance policy that covers Ayurvedic treatments.
Not all policies provide equal coverage for alternative medicine. Some may only cover certain treatments or have caps on the amount you can claim.
Insurers typically outline which Ayurvedic treatments are eligible, such as Panchakarma or Shirodhara, and stipulate that they must be performed at a government-recognized institution or hospital.
Limits
Understand the coverage limits
Most health insurance policies that cover Ayurvedic treatment have a claim limit.
This cap is either a percentage of the total sum insured or a fixed amount within the policy period.
For instance, if your sum insured is ₹500,000 and there's a 10% limit for alternative treatments like Ayurveda, you can claim up to ₹50,000 for such treatments within the policy period.
Pre-authorization
Pre-authorization may be required
Before undergoing any major Ayurvedic treatment under your health insurance plan, make sure to check if pre-authorization from your insurer is required.
Many insurers mandate this step to confirm that the treatment is covered under their policy and is medically necessary.
Not obtaining pre-authorization can lead to denial of your claim.
Documentation
Keep all receipts and documentation
Keeping thorough records is crucial for any medical treatment you want to claim under health insurance, and Ayurvedic treatments are no exception.
Make sure to retain all necessary documents, including prescriptions from licensed Ayurvedic doctors, bills from accredited hospitals or clinics where you received treatment, and any other relevant paperwork.
These records will be invaluable when it comes time to submit a claim to your insurance company.
Network benefits
Network hospitals might offer direct billing
Certain insurers maintain agreements with specific hospitals or traditional medicine centers (including Ayurveda) within their network, offering direct billing facilities for covered treatments.
This eliminates the need for you to pay upfront for approved therapies; instead, the insurer handles bill settlement directly with the provider.
Ensuring your chosen hospital or clinic is within this network can greatly streamline the claims process and minimize out-of-pocket costs.