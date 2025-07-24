Next Article
How India-UK FTA could delay access to affordable medicines, tech
India's new free trade agreement with the UK, announced in May 2024, puts fresh limits on how quickly India can use compulsory licenses—special permissions to access patented tech and medicines during emergencies.
For the first time, India must pay "adequate remuneration" to patent holders under an FTA, which could mean delays and higher costs for life-saving drugs and green technologies.
This deal encourages voluntary licensing and stricter rules that favor patent owners, making it tougher for India to respond quickly in health or climate crises.
If another pandemic or environmental emergency hits, getting affordable treatments or technologies could take longer—impacting public health and efforts to adapt to climate change.