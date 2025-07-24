How India-UK FTA could delay access to affordable medicines, tech Business Jul 24, 2025

India's new free trade agreement with the UK, announced in May 2024, puts fresh limits on how quickly India can use compulsory licenses—special permissions to access patented tech and medicines during emergencies.

For the first time, India must pay "adequate remuneration" to patent holders under an FTA, which could mean delays and higher costs for life-saving drugs and green technologies.