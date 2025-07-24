Sundar Pichai's net worth hits $1.1 billion: Here's how
Sundar Pichai, who grew up in Tamil Nadu without even a phone at home, is now the CEO of Alphabet and Google—and has just hit a $1.1 billion net worth as Alphabet's stock soars.
Most of his wealth comes from company shares and selling stock since joining Google back in 2004.
From IIT Kharagpur to Alphabet's CEO
Pichai's story starts in India, where he studied engineering at IIT Kharagpur before heading to Stanford for his master's.
He joined Google in 2004, helped launch Chrome and Android, and became CEO of Google (2015) and then Alphabet (2019).
Under his leadership, the company's value has skyrocketed.
AI investments and market value increase
Pichai has championed artificial intelligence throughout his career—leading moves like acquiring DeepMind in 2014.
In 2023 alone, Alphabet poured about $50 billion into AI projects, helping boost its market value by over $1 trillion since early 2023.
This bold push has made him Alphabet's longest-serving CEO by July 2025.
