Sundar Pichai's net worth hits $1.1 billion: Here's how Business Jul 24, 2025

Sundar Pichai, who grew up in Tamil Nadu without even a phone at home, is now the CEO of Alphabet and Google—and has just hit a $1.1 billion net worth as Alphabet's stock soars.

Most of his wealth comes from company shares and selling stock since joining Google back in 2004.