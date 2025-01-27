What's the story

Ever thought of a farmer walking into a bank with a bag of wheat and walking out with a loan?

Sounds like a scene from a Bollywood movie, right?

Well, it's the reality of commodity-backed financing in India, where crops are currency and warehouses are vaults.

This financial lifeline is revolutionizing how India's agricultural sector funds its dreams, enabling farmers and traders to turn their harvest into hard cash.

But how does it really work? Let's unpack it.