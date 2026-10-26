Tata Steel's presence in Netherlands reflects India's industrial footprint: Goyal
What's the story
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has highlighted the growing global presence of Indian businesses. He was speaking during his official visit to the Netherlands, where he noted Tata Steel's operations in the country as a testament to India's industrial footprint in Europe. "The only steel plant left in the Netherlands today is a Tata Steel plant," he said.
Industrial impact
Tata Steel's operations in the country
Tata Steel's integrated steelworks at IJmuiden, near Amsterdam, is one of Europe's major steelmaking facilities.
The plant is a key player in the Netherlands's industrial landscape and feeds into manufacturing supply chains across the continent.
Goyal also emphasized that the facility employs some 11,000 people, highlighting its contribution to local employment and economic growth.
Trade discussions
Strengthening India-Netherlands economic ties
During his visit, Goyal met with Dutch business leaders, port executives, and government officials to discuss strengthening economic ties between India and the Netherlands.
The talks revolved around trade, investment, logistics, technology, and manufacturing.
A major highlight of Goyal's visit was the Port of Rotterdam, the largest seaport in Europe and a major hub for international trade.
Business collaboration
Goyal's call for greater collaboration
Goyal urged Dutch companies to look beyond India's large consumer market and explore opportunities in research, innovation, and advanced manufacturing.
He called for greater collaboration between Dutch technological expertise and India's industrial capacity.
"Combine Dutch technology and innovation with Indian talent and manufacturing scale," he said, highlighting the potential of partnerships that leverage the strengths of both countries.
Economic ties
Economic relationship between India and the Netherlands
The economic relationship between India and the Netherlands already has a strong foundation.
Bilateral merchandise trade stood at $27.8 billion in FY 2024-25, while over 300 Dutch companies are present in India and more than 300 Indian companies operate in the Netherlands.
The Netherlands is also India's fourth-largest source of foreign direct investment, with cumulative inflows of around $53.3 billion from April 2000 to March 2025.
Business presence
More on Tata Steel's operations in the Netherlands
Tata Steel's operations in the Netherlands are a prime example of how Indian businesses have established their presence in Europe's industrial landscape.
The IJmuiden plant, operational since 1924, produces around seven million tons of steel annually.
Its products cater to sectors such as automotive manufacturing, construction, engineering as well as packaging.