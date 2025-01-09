What's the story

Earning money from intellectual property? Wondering how royalties are taxed in India?

Whether you're a creative genius, a patent-holder, or earning passive income from your inventions, understanding how royalty income is taxed can save you from future financial pitfalls.

India's tax laws around royalties are layered with provisions that impact residents and non-residents alike.

This guide demystifies royalty income taxation under the Income Tax Act, offering practical insights to help you stay compliant and maximise your earnings with ease.