Summarize Simplifying... In short PhonePe offers a simple way to purchase roadside car assistance, providing services like towing, refueling, and more.

Users can add this cover when buying or renewing their car insurance, or through the "Roadside Assistance" option under the "Transit & Food" category.

Three plans are available: weekly (₹35), monthly (₹90), or yearly (₹200), with payment made after entering personal and vehicle details. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Roadside assistance provides emergency support for car troubles on the go

How to get roadside car assistance in minutes using PhonePe

By Akash Pandey 02:07 pm Dec 07, 202402:07 pm

What's the story Roadside assistance is an optional add-on that can be included in a comprehensive car insurance policy. If you didn't opt for it initially, PhonePe lets you buy one later with ease. The roadside assistance service comes in handy when a vehicle breaks down unexpectedly on the road. On being notified of such an incident, the insurance company may send a mechanic to the spot or may arrange for towing services to take the car to a nearby garage for repairs.

Coverage details

What services are covered?

The coverage offered by roadside assistance usually includes towing, spare key delivery, refueling, medical coordination, flat tire service, alternate transport accommodation, and battery jump-start. If a car is not repairable on the spot due to extensive damage or unavailability of required tools/parts, the insurance company will arrange for it to be towed to a nearby garage for servicing. Roadside assistance cover is especially useful for those who travel often or don't want to deal with minor repairs themselves.

Purchase process

Purchasing roadside assistance cover on PhonePe

Buying roadside assistance cover is a pretty simple task on PhonePe. Users can add this cover while buying/renewing their car insurance policy. Additionally, there's a dedicated option "Roadside Assistance" under the "Transit & Food" category, which redirects you to Global Assure's webpage. Here, login with your PhonePe details, and pick from three different plans: weekly (at ₹35), monthly (at ₹90), or yearly (₹200). Enter full name, vehicle registration number, contact detail, and email, and proceed to make the payment.